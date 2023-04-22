Sydney FC are one win away from claiming the A-League Women premiership-championship double after beating Melbourne Victory 1-0 to reach the grand final against Western United.

The Sky Blues earned some revenge for their past two grand final defeats by ending Victory's hopes of a championship three-peat, reaching their sixth consecutive decider via Madison Haley's poached goal in the 89th minute of Saturday's preliminary final.

Ante Juric's side will face United, who defeated them 1-0 in the semi-final, at CommBank Stadium next Sunday, eyeing their first championship since 2018-19.

Sydney have lost four of the past five grand finals.

"I did say that we've still got one more to go," Juric said.

"Look I'm proud of what we've done because I know everyone says a lot about that in terms of grand final (losses) so I just want to put that to bed because they (the players) deserve more.

"I'm not really fussed with myself I can handle all that but they deserve another grand final win."

Sydney's win at Allianz Stadium also spares the Australian Professional Leagues' blushes, as a Victory win would have meant an all-Melbourne grand final controversially held in NSW.

Victory, coming off 120 minutes and penalties against Melbourne City, were stoic defensively until they were brought undone when their defence switched off and Haley pounced on Casey Dumont's spilled save.

Dumont was otherwise excellent, making six saves.

Sydney had 25 shots to Victory's four, with Cortnee Vine and Haley constant threats, while Tobin and Charlotte Mclean shut down star striker Melina Ayres.

With Amy Jackson suspended, Victory coach Jeff Hopkins moved Natalie Tathem into defensive midfield, shifted attacker Beattie Goad to left-back and called upon 17-year-old winger Ava Briedis.

After a cagey opening 25 minutes, Sydney started to crank up the heat and seize control of the contest.

Dumont made a huge save to deny Rachel Lowe in the 29th minute and batted away a Princess Ibini strike two minutes later.

Victory didn't record a shot in the opening half while Sydney had 11 but just two on target.

Hopkins' outfit came out of halftime with greater intent but Sydney continued to pepper Victory's goal.

Dumont stood tall again to deny Haley in the 61st minute while the American nicked a volley just wide of the post in the 68th minute.

Sydney broke through when Tobin surged forward and created chaos in Victory's penalty box.

When Dumont dived forward to claim Sarah Hunter's long-range shot, she let the ball slip and Haley reacted quickest to tap home.

"We've got to hold our hand up and say Sydney were the better team today," Victory coach Jeff Hopkins said.

"But for me, I'm so proud of the way that we went about our job today and we never gave up.

"To lose the game to a goal like that, a real scrappy goal, was a bit disappointing. But that's the way it is."