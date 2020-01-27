Defending W-League champions Sydney FC have moved swiftly to bolster their squad following the departures of Matildas pair Caitlin Foord and Chloe Logarzo.

Canadian international Lindsay Agnew has signed until the end of the season while teenager Julia Vignes has also inked a new deal.

The pair's new deals were confirmed on Tuesday following last week's exits by Foord and Logarzo.

Both Australian players are bound for England's Women's Super League following the Matildas' upcoming Olympic qualifiers.

Foord is heading to Arsenal while Logarzo is joining Bristol City.

Agnew, capped 14 times by Canada and a member of their 2019 World Cup squad, will be making her first foray into the W-League.

The 24-year-old played alongside Sky Blues' duo Sofia Huerta and Veronica Latsko at Houston Dash in the United States' National Women's Soccer League and said both had encouraged her to make the move to Sydney.

"I've heard nothing but great things about the club from Sofia and Veronica and I'm looking to now leave my mark in Sky Blue," she said.

17-year-old Vignes, a member of Sydney's 2018-19 championship-winning squad, has featured for the club this season in an injury replacement role but will now link up with the team permanently until the end of the season.