Last season was a wonderful year for Sydney FC. They won the regular season Premiers for the third time and made the Grand Final for the eight time as a club, a record in the W-League.

One could argue that Sydney FC is the most competitive franchise in W-League history. An inaugural member of the league, they are the only team to have always made the post-season finals series.

As they hope to continue this history of success, the club has spent the last few months building a squad that will be competitive for the 2021-22 W-League season.The club has lost a two important players during the offseason.

Clare Wheeler has departed for Danish Champions Fortuna Hjørring. With their northern hemisphere winter season, the 2020-21 Sydney FC Players' Player of the Year will not be available to return to the Sky Blues this year.

Allira Toby left to join Canberra United. The striker made 14 appearances for Sydney last campaign.

The biggest loss for Sydney is their long serving captain Teresa Polias. The 31-year-old has been with Sydney FC for eleven seasons, the only player to remain for more than a decade and has made 142 appearances for the club. Polias announced she was taking a break from football to start a family.

Despite these important departures, Sydney FC currently have seventeen players committed for the 2021-22 season. They have managed to acquire four players and re-sign thirteen players.

To start their 2020-21 signings Sydney FC first added Football Fern Paige Satchell. Committing to the club after her return from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she played every single minute, the attacker joins them from Canberra United where she spent last season.

Sydney FC then added Ally Green. The three year Sky Blue played every game of last year's season, even scoring a goal from defence.

Mackenzie Hawkesby will be playing her fourth W-League campaign, the third with Sydney FC after one again signing with the club.

Defender Angelique Hristodoulou will participate her sixth W-League season, her fifth with Sydney FC. The 19-year was used largely as a substitute last season and will continuing her development in the upcoming season.

Sarah Hunder joined the club from cross-town rivals the Western Sydney Wanderers. Last year was Hunter's debut season in the W-League where she made nine appearances. A long time Sydney FC member, she expressed her pleasure to play for the club she supported as a child.

Midfielder Rachel Lowe will once again wear Sky Blue. She joined Sydney FC from crosstown rivals the Western Sydney Wanders last year for her fourth W-League campaign. Lowe played in every game, being used largely as a substitute.

Princess Ibini has also chosen to remain at Sydney FC for a seventh season. The 21-year-old will hope to continue her road with the Sky Blues in hopes of improving and returning to the Matildas fold.

2020-21 W-League debutant Charlotte Mclean, who was integral to last year's success where she started every match, will once again wear sky blue this season.

In a significant coup for the club, Sydney FC have signed 16 year old 2020-21 Canberra United Young Player of the Year Jessika Nash. Despite her young age and it being her debut season, the Junior Matilda started all matches for Canberra last year.

Midfielder Tash Prior will again be with Sydney FC for the 2020-21 season.

Remy Siemsen, who won the Sydney FC Golden Boot for the third time in her career last season, was also retained. She is a five year W-League veteran who spent all but one season at Sydney FC.

Taylor Ray has re-signed with the club. After having spent three seasons playing in a handful of games, last season was the midfielder's most involved year with her appearing in all but one match. Continuing her development and becoming a regular starter will arguably be her goal.

Youngster Charlize Rule was retained for her second season with the club.

After having made the announcement she was leaving the club, long time serving centre-half Natalie Tobin reversed her decision and decided to stay with Sydney FC. The 24-year old, who first played in sky blue aged 16 in 2012, has made 65 appearances for the club.

The Sky Blues have also retained last season's Members' Player of the Year Cortnee Vine. While she was injured at the end of last season, she still managed four goals in her first 11 games in her sixth W-League season.

Jada Whyman will once again play for Sydney FC. The goalkeeper, who joined Sydney FC from cross town rivals last season after five seasons with the Wanders, played every minute of the Sky Blues 2020-21 campaign.

The most recent signing is Chilean international Maria Jose Rojas. Rojas has extensive experience across a number of continents and has played in a Women's World Cup and Copa America.

She spent the last two seasons at Canberra United and Adelaide United. Her experience and attacking prowess will add a helpful boost to a squad with a mixture of veterans and a number of young talent.

No announcements have been made about the 2020-21 players Elizabeth Ralston, Ellie Brush, Eliza Campbell, Katie Offer and Claudia Cholaklan.

Sydney FC have announced that despite the current squad size of seventeen players, more signings should come.They expect to start preseason in October for the scheduled season start date in November.