Danny Townsend will be departing his role as A-League club Sydney FC Chief Executive Officer over the next year to take up the role of Australian Professional Leagues Chief Executive Officer full time.
Townsend was first appointed Sydney's CEO in 2017 before also taking on the responsibility of APL CEO, the administrator of the A-Leagues, earlier this year. He will now be departing his club role to focus solely on his latest job appointment.
Sydney have advised that the search for a replacement will be conducted by global executive search firm SRI Executive with the process already underway. The aim is to appoint Townsend's replacement in the early months of next year.
In the interim, Townsend will continue to steer Sydney FC. He will not be easily replaced. During this tenure Townsend has seen the club's success continue with the Blues bringing in 11 trophies won by their A-League Men's, Women's, Youth and E-League sides.
Sydney FC also took part in the reconstruction of their new stadium, which is expected to be completed in late 2022, as well as a new Centre of Excellence while Townsend was at the head of the club.
Speaking about how he plans to depart his position at Sydney FC, Townsend stated:
“I still have a number of key projects I am looking forward to seeing through over the coming months and working in transition with a new Chief Executive.
“My role as APL CEO will enable me to put all of my efforts into ensuring Sydney FC and every A-League club reaches their full potential.
“Sydney FC is in an exceptionally strong position with an exciting future and two world class facilities, Sky Park and the new Sydney Football Stadium, less than 12 months away.
“Led by Scott Barlow and our Board of Directors, Sydney FC is equipped with some of the best administrators in Australian sport and we have football departments which are second to none in Australasia.
“I have no doubt the club will continue to flourish both on and off the field.”
In the interim, Sydney next play in Round 6. The match should not be an easy one for the Blues. They have had a rough start to the season, winning a single match, getting two draws and two losses in five games, and will be facing A-League leaders Macarthur FC for their Boxing Day match.
