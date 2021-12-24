Townsend was first appointed Sydney's CEO in 2017 before also taking on the responsibility of APL CEO, the administrator of the A-Leagues, earlier this year. He will now be departing his club role to focus solely on his latest job appointment.

Sydney have advised that the search for a replacement will be conducted by global executive search firm SRI Executive with the process already underway. The aim is to appoint Townsend's replacement in the early months of next year.

In the interim, Townsend will continue to steer Sydney FC. He will not be easily replaced. During this tenure Townsend has seen the club's success continue with the Blues bringing in 11 trophies won by their A-League Men's, Women's, Youth and E-League sides.

Sydney FC also took part in the reconstruction of their new stadium, which is expected to be completed in late 2022, as well as a new Centre of Excellence while Townsend was at the head of the club.

Speaking about how he plans to depart his position at Sydney FC, Townsend stated: