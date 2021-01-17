1. Double headers as an occasional treat is a good thing for Australian football

The double header derby proved to be a fantastic evening out for fans. Both games were entertaining and proved to be a nice way to spend a pleasant summer’s evening in Sydney. Plenty of families and kids were out and about.



While regular double headers can be tiresome and a bit over the top, the odd one now and then especially during the holiday season can prove to be good value entertainment.

COVID19 limited tonight’s crowd with about 15,000 turning up for the men’s game and about 1-2,000 staying for the women’s matchup.



The A-League and W-League have always been entertaining competitions.

While only four goals were scored tonight between the two games, there were 55 shots on goal. Plenty of fast play, trickery and cheap fouls kept the crowd entertained.



2. The Sydney derby hasn’t lost its zest

Despite the lack of a crowd, the ones that did turn up weren’t shy in showing their allegiances.

Every tackle, every through ball, every shot and every contest was met with plenty of noise. Both sets of fans were on the edge of their seats throughout both games, desperately wanting their team to win and equally determined for their team not to lose to the arch enemy.

The active fans from both clubs followed the rules in the most part but occasionally couldn’t help but break out into chants, mainly to belittle their opponents. Even a global pandemic can’t dampen rivalry.

The draw in the men’s game left both sets of fans frustrated. The Wanderers fans were fuming with a loss in the women’s game.

3. More corporate support needed for women’s games

While plenty of corporates were enjoying being wined and dined for the men’s game, they were all gone by the time the women’s game kicked off.

The W-League needs to start attracting more business types with deep pockets to their games. It can be a fantastic night out as tonight proved.

Clubs don’t seem to bother with corporate events for women’s games due to the lack of demand. But if these events are priced reasonably, and the W-League is marketed better, there is no reason why corporate Australia won’t join in.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is sure to put women’s football on the map. Let’s remind corporate Australia they could reap the benefits from hopping on the bandwagon nice and early.