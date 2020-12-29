They've lost their star Matildas and key internationals but Sydney FC will still be aiming high during the upcoming W-League season.

The Sky Blues have set their sights on making a fourth straight grand final this campaign, with the ultimate goal to secure their fourth title after last season's heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Melbourne City in the decider.

Sydney are normally among the 'bling bling' clubs of Australian women's soccer, but they've been stripped of their biggest stars this season.

Matildas trio Caitlin Foord (Arsenal), Alanna Kennedy (Tottenham), and Chloe Logarzo (Bristol City) have departed, along with internationals Sofia Huerta, Aubrey Bledsoe, and Veronica Latsko.

Sydney were dealt a further blow when defender Liz Ralston suffered a serious hamstring injury, ruling her out for the next six weeks.

Despite the mass exodus of talent and the untimely injury to Ralston, Sydney coach Ante Juric is confident the team's batch of bright young stars can carry the club to success.

"We want to win. It's a successful club, so you want to get into the finals and win the finals," Juric said.

"You want to be premiers if you can. So they're all goals.

"From a bigger picture we're also blooding a lot of youngsters this year. It's a young group, so that's a goal in terms of the club, to set ourselves for the future."

Sydney's campaign kicks off on Wednesday afternoon when they take on Western Sydney Wanderers at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta.

Former Wanderers Cortnee Vine, Jada Whyman, and Rachel Lowe have joined Sydney this season, ensuring some extra spice.

Sydney captain Teresa Polias, Ellie Brush, and joint golden boot winner Remy Siemsen all loom as key players in the inexperienced squad.

Polias will become Sydney's first 10-year W-League player when she takes to the field against the Wanderers, and she also holds the competition's games record with 144 appearances under her belt.

She said she was thrilled to reach the 10-year mark.

"It's a huge honour to be at the club for so long. They've supported me for so many years and I want to repay them out on the pitch," Polias said.