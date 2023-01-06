For the last few years, the matchday routine of Sydney FC goalkeeper Katie Offer has been the same.

She gets changed, warms up with the rest of her team - and then watches the game from the bench.

Offer has been the Sky Blues' second-choice goalkeeper for the last few A-League Women seasons, playing a supporting role to the club's No.1 Jada Whyman.

But with Whyman, who has been earmarked as a potential future Matildas goalkeeper, sidelined with a fractured finger, Offer has been given a rare chance to step out of the shadows.

"Being the No.2 has its challenges because you aren't getting game minutes," Offer told AAP.

"And you do your best to stay sharp.

"When Jada is playing l'm still watching the game and trying to think about what I would need to do if I had to go on.

"Even when you're not playing you're trying to keep morale high."

Offer, who is studying to be a paramedic, was given her starting debut at the age of 23 in her hometown of Brisbane last week, with Sydney cruising to a 4-1 win.

"I was more excited for the opportunity with nerves and adrenalin," she said.

"My family was coming to the game anyway because I got them tickets but I didn't tell them I was starting, so they rocked up and got a nice surprise."

Offer says for the time being she is happy to play back-up to Whyman as the Sky Blues seek to keep pace with Melbourne City and Western United at the top of the table.

Sydney travel to Newcastle on Saturday, a team they have beaten in their last seven meetings.

"They (Newcastle) have got a few players who can hit a long shot, and they're a tall team which makes them a threat" Offer said.