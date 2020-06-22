Melbourne City FC have announced that Kyah Simon has departed the club after three seasons. While at Melbourne, she won the W-League Grand Final twice and regular season once.

Simons had previously played for Sydney FC, the Western Sydney Wanderers and the Central Coast Mariners in every season since the W-League's inception with the notable exception of the 2013-14 season.

Speaking about her departure Melbourne City FC Director of Football Michael Petrillo stated:

“Kyah has been an instrumental member of our team and our club over the past three years. Her professionalism, determination and desire to win are truly admirable and she has played a crucial role in our position as the best club in the W-League. On behalf of everyone at Melbourne City FC, I wish Kyah every success in the future.”

The NWSL is not an expected destination. Teams had until yesterday, June 21 to announce their 2020 rosters ahead of next week's start date for their NWSL Challenge Cup which will replace the NWSL's 2020 season. Being that Simons is not already there, a return to American seems unlikely.

Europe is the best bet. As the transfer window just opened this past weekend for many of UEFA's leagues. The question remains where in Europe could Simons head to.

A number of Matildas have joined the FAWSL, the French Division 1, and several nordic leagues in the last few months.