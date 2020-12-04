The likes of Sam Kerr at Chelsea, Ellie Carpenter at Lyon, Amy Harrison and Kyah Simon at PSV Vrouwen among others will feature in the tournament that commences next Wednesday.



Powerhouses such as Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam will all feature.

“With a growing number of our Matildas stars plying their trade in Europe, Sports Flick are proud to be showcasing the some of our nation’s best sports stars as they take on the best in Europe”, said SportsFlick Head of Marketing and Production Michael Turner.

“With the World Cup in 2023 on the horizon, the Champions League provides our stars a great chance to showcase our credentials as a football nation.”

The matches will be available on the SportsFlick app, available to download on Apple App Store, Google Play App Store, Apple TV, Roku TV and on the internet browser.

SportsFlick CEO Dylan Azzopardi SportsFlick CEO admits it is exciting to see Australia’s best women footballers play in the best club competition in the world.

“For SportsFlick to become three years old in January, this is a huge accomplishment for the SportsFlick team. As a lover of the game I’m truly excited to be part of this chapter. Having our very own Matildas playing in the Champions League is not just a huge boost for them but a huge boost for football in this country. I’m so happy that our girls will make us proud.”

SportsFlick are offering 50% off the first month for Australian football fans, by using the code ‘UEFA’ at the checkout.

The matches being broadcast on the Round of 32 live on SportsFlick:

First Leg

FC Minsk VS LSK - 10pm AEST 9/12

Juventus vs Lyon - 1am AEST 10/12

Goteborg vs Manchester City — 2am AEST 10/12

Benfica vs Chelsea - 2am AEST 10/12

PSV vs Barcelona - 2:30am AEST 10/12

Ajax vs Bayern - 5am AEST 11/12

Second Leg

Lyon vs Juventus - 5am AEST 16/12

Manchester City vs Goteborg - 2am AEST 17/12

Rosengard vs Lanchkhuti - 4am AEST 17/12

Wolfsburg vs ZFK Spartak- 4am AEST 17/12

Bayern vs Ajax - 4am AEST 17/12

LSK vs FC Minsk - 4:30am AEST 17/12

Chelsea vs Benfica - 6am AEST 17/12