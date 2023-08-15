Spain await either the Matildas or England in the Women's World Cup final after defeating Sweden 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final in Auckland that burst into colour in the final 10 minutes.

With precious few chances created over 80 minutes, Spain's teenage sensation Salma Paralluelo came off the bench to open the scoring in the 81st minute.

Sweden found a super-sub of their own with Rebecka Blomqvist equalising seven minutes later.

The contest was tied for just 95 seconds before Spainsh captain Olga Carmona struck a long-distance winner to settle the issue and send Jorge Vilda's side into their first major final.

Spain executed their brand of possession-heavy football for long spells and will take some beating in Sunday's decider.

They will face off against the winner of Wednesday's semi-final between traditional rivals Australia and England.

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson predicted "lovely football" on Tuesday night from the two high-pressing sides but it took some time to arrive.

Alexia Putellas, in her tournament debut, looked sharp as Spain dominated possession without breaking down the Swedes.

Carmona whistled a long shot just wide off the back post in the 14th minute for Spain's closest call of the half.

Sweden didn't produce a shot until the 42nd minute, when Nathalie Bjorn looped a ball to the back post which Fridolina Rolfo volleyed, drawing a smart save from rookie goalkeeper Cata Coll.

Coll, just 22 and Barcelona's reserve goalkeeper, made her debut for Spain in their round-of-16 win over Switzerland and has since kept her place in an extraordinary introduction to international football.

Putellas made way for Paralluelo shortly after the break which coincided with a momentum swing in favour of the Spanish.

Paralluelo's tricky feet and speed immediately caused Sweden problems, stretching their defence.

Spain came close in the 69th minute when Alba Redondo fluffed Jenni Hermoso's cross before Paralluelo regathered the ball for Redondo, who swept the ball into the side-netting while on the ground.

The breakthrough finally arrived when Sweden failed to deal with another Hermoso cross, with Paralluelo on the spot to volley home.

Spanish fans were still dancing when Sweden equalised, Lina Hurtig knocked down Rolfo's high ball to the unmarked Blomqvist, who volleyed smartly.

The last twist arrived when Spain's Carmona received Teresa Abelleira's corner at the top of the box and sent an arrow past Zecira Musovic, and Spain's fans into delirium.

Paralluelo was voted player of the match, becoming the second youngest scorer in a World Cup semi final.

"It was a magic moment once again," she said.

"All of us are extremely proud of all of the work we're doing and we're just one step away from glory."

In booking their ticket to the final, Spain have completed a speedy ascent to the top of women's football despite not qualifying for a World Cup until 2015.

Until Tuesday night, Spain had never beaten Sweden and until this month they had never won a knockout match at the World Cup.

Spain also weathered a player mutiny and disharmony under Vilda's leadership in the buildup to the tournament.

In contrast to Spain's joy, several Sweden players were unconsolable at the final whistle

They have made the semi-finals of the last four major tournaments - the 2019 and 2023 World Cup, 2020 Olympics and 2022 European Championship - without lifting a trophy.

"I'm tired of crying big tournament tears," captain Kosovare Asllani said.