Football's governing body in South Australia confirmed on Saturday that the Marshall State Government would be providing the federation with $490,000 in support for the code and its associations following successful talks with Treasurer Rob Lucas and Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing Corey Wingard.

The near half-a-million-dollar recovery package is set to be deployed in support of Football SA’s efforts to reboot its operations and competitions in 2020, with the federation set to nail down the finer details of the bundle in the coming days.

The Advertiser's Val Migliaccio has reported that the payment will be dependent upon Football SA lowering its fees for 2020.

Football South Australia is pleased to advise the South Australian State Government has provided funding of $490,000 in support of the code as a result of COVID-19 and the financial affect it has had on clubs and associations. More details here. ⤵️https://t.co/st3hoBEqkO — Football South Australia (@FootballSouthAu) May 23, 2020

Football SA was the first member federation to stand down its operations in the face of the COVID-19 crisis; halting NPL and grassroots football a day before the FFA formally suspended all competitions on 17 March.

With a return to training in South Australia permitted from May 11, CEO Michael Carter outlined a return to competitions update on the federation website on May 21.

Within it, the Football SA CEO outlines a desire to see “juniors and community to be permitted to return to competitions from the 19 June, with the semi-professional leagues from 4 July.”