They lit up the Women's World Cup with their singing and dancing and while their campaign came to an abrupt end against the Netherlands, South Africa are hoping their impact doesn't end here.

Two moments decided Sunday's 2-0 round-of-16 loss to the Dutch in Sydney with goals to Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn sending the Netherlands through and Banyana Banyana packing.

South Africa leave with their reputations enhanced after some spirited displays against European heavyweights which propelled them out of the group stage for the first time in their history.

But with the nation recently throwing its hat in the ring to host the 2027 edition, hope remains that their next showing will be even stronger.

"I want to believe that people at home are proud of what we've achieved," said captain Thembi Kgatlana.

"We believe South Africa is in the race to host the 2027 Women's World Cup - that would be something amazing.

"African teams have closed the gap and deserve to host a World Cup."

South Africa have enthralled fans with their arrivals at this tournament, singing in unison as they got off the team bus before going toe to toe with the likes of Sweden, Argentina Italy and the Netherlands.

"We want to be remembered as a team that lit up the World Cup as a so-called underdog," said coach Desiree Ellis.

"When we walked around the stadium after the match, we could see how the people appreciated what we brought to the tournament and I believe we will be back in four years and we will be back bigger and better."

Ellis knows her side can match it with the world's best but pointed to goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, who "works a nine to five" job, as an example of how her side were being left behind in the increasingly-professional world of women's football.

"I think the corporate world needs to stand up and really take notice," Ellis said.

"Otherwise we're going to come back in four years time and we're going to go through the same thing and everybody's going to say how well we played and we could have gone further."