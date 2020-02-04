It was a huge coup, thanks to quick decision-making by FFA and new boss James Johnson, that saw Australia swing in to grab hosting rights for the Matildas' Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

But the coronavirus fears have followed the Chinese team to the Australian mainland, resulting in their lock-up in Queensland isolation until just days before the tournament begins.

It's been a controversial and problem fraught process since the beginning, but while Matildas tickets have now finally been made available to Australia's first two matches against Chinese Taipei and Thailand, the team's final blockbuster against China remains to be decided.

OLYMPIC FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT QUALIFIERS

Matchday 1 – Monday, 3 February 2020

Thailand v Chinese Taipei - 7.30pm (AEDT)

Campbelltown Stadium, Leumeah

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE



Matchday 2 - Friday, 7 February 2020

China PR v Thailand – 4.30pm (AEDT)

Australia v Chinese Taipei – 7.30pm (AEDT)

Campbelltown Stadium, Leumeah

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE



Matchday 3 – Monday, 10 February 2020

Chinese Taipei v China PR – 4.30pm (AEDT)

Thailand v Australia – 7.30pm (AEDT)

Campbelltown Stadium, Leumeah

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE



Matchday 4 – Wednesday, 12 February 2020*

Australia v China PR – 7.30pm (AEDT)

Western Sydney Stadium, Parramatta

TICKET SALES TBC

With the Matildas, FFA and the wider Australian public keen for a repeat of the record-breaking 20,000 plus attendance at Western Sydney Stadium for the Matildas recent Chile friendly, the clock is now ticking to ensure a decent turnout.

There is still a chance that the China match may have to be rescheduled, with some doubts still being raised over the fairness of scheduling China's matches so close to the team's release from isolation.

The China match - considering the hurdles their opposition have been forced to overcome -may also prove a danger for the Matildas.

The team, who have always provided a tough challenge for Australia, will likely have the weight of a crisis-stricken nation on their shoulders when they take on these qualifiers.

There is also a monetary factor to consider in the Matildas ticket sales, despite cash-strapped FFA likely receiving support from FIFA and the AFC in relocating the matches.

Mainly, however, the Matildas camp is eager for as many fans to come out and support the team as possible.

Australia has suffered upsets in Olympic qualifications before, and now faces three tough challenges over a short time-span.