The A-League is set to play out as planned this weekend before going into lockdown mode for the tail end of the season as per current government advice.

Newly-hired CEO James Johnson admitted tonight that he wasn't aware of any players – either at home or OS Aussies abroad – having been tested for the disease.

He said anyone who did return a positive result would be expected to self isolate according to medical advice – but wouldn't be drawn on the possible implications for the A-League or W-League.

With a two week quarantine period and up to a week of prior contact causing potential spread of the disease, just one case could stop the league in its tracks.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested positive, sparking a shutdown of all elite football in England until April 3.

The A-League is continuing in front of fans this week before playing behind closed doors from next weekend...but bosses won't look any further into the future than that if players start to contract the disease.

"I'm not going to comment on that," said Johnson today. "If players are infected, we'd ask them to self isolate in line with the position of the Government.

"They're the experts. They're the ones with all the information and we'll be following their advice."

The official advice to avoid international travel is also causing the FFA problems with fixtures involving Wellington Phoenix, and will be considered by a committee of representatives from the FFA, PFA, Leagues and state federations who will focus on the impact of the disease on football in Australia.

"It's a very complex question," said Johnson. "We've set up the committee to deal with these exceptional circumstances.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's international travel so U thibnk we'll need to follow the advice of the government strictly on this point."

The Socceroos spot in Copa America is also still in doubt as the international authorities wait to see how the disease spreads and the global reaction.

Johnson added: "We have to wait and see what the world will look like come the middle of this calendar year.

"We are in touch with CONMEBOL and FIFA on a daily basis on this matter but there's no update at this point. At this stage it's still going ahead."

Brisbane will host Central Coast on Friday night, kicking off five A-League matches this weekend, while there will also be two W-League semi-finals.

The FFA opted to proceed with matches on state and federal government direction, along with advice from their chief medical officer and club doctors.

Next week's matches will be played behind closed doors, with the federal government announcing non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people will be banned from Monday.

"We will be proactive, we will be practical and we will be agile," said Johnson. "We will not be reactive."

Filling the cash flow issues that could arise from playing in empty stadiums is one of the problems for the FFA's standing committee to solve.

Several protocols will be enacted for this weekend's matches affecting fan interaction with players, no pre-game handshakes between teams and restricting media access to pre- and post-match opportunities with players and coaches.

If the W-League finals are postponed, a number of teams would be likely to lose key personnel to European, Asian or American clubs before a potential rescheduled series could be played.

"I know (defender Yukari) Kinga, she's leaving next Sunday - so if the grand final is not on Saturday (she won't be there)," Melbourne City coach Rado Vidosic said on Friday.

"And the rest of the girls, their flights are booked. They are expected to rock up at their training sessions, they are probably expected to start their preparation for wherever they're going to end up.

"So ... yes - everything is planned for them to leave after the grand final."