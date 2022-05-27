Australia's sport watchdog has referred three cases to police from a complaints process triggered by Matildas stalwart Lisa de Vanna's claims of sexual abuse.

Sports Integrity Australia have referred three cases to the police.

The original investigation was prompted by claims by former Matildas striker Lisa De Vanna.

A total of 27 submissions were given to the watchdog, with allegations stemming from the national to the community level.

The watchdog, Sport Integrity Australia (SIA), is also investigating two complaints itself.

De Vanna, in October last year, went public with allegations she suffered same-sex sexual harassment, abuse and bullying during her decorated 150-game international career.

Her former teammate and W-League stalwart Rhali Dobson also alleged she was a target of sexual harassment in her career.

Football Australia (FA) established an independent complaints process, managed by SIA, to handle any allegations.

The process received 27 submissions: nine complaints from individuals directly impacted by alleged abuse and 18 allegations from witnesses not directly impacted.

SIA on Thursday said it was investigating two of the complaints with the remaining 25 submissions deemed outside the scope of the process.

But three of that batch of 25 submissions have been referred to law enforcement because they contained information that could warrant criminal investigation, SIA said.

SIA called for submissions on allegations including sexual misconduct and abuse, bullying, child abuse and harassment.

The complaints process was limited to Australian soccer's national programs, including the Socceroos and Matildas, and A-League men's, women's and youth competitions.

SIA chief executive David Sharpe said 25 submissions were deemed out of scope for reasons including the allegations didn't occur at national level but at community level.

Other matters were outside its scope because they didn't relate to prohibited conduct, or the submissions were made anonymously.

"Although we received a number of submissions which were out of scope, Sport Integrity Australia evaluated each submission and assisted those lodging complaints to connect them to alternate options or contact the relevant body where possible who could manage the complaint," he said in a statement.

SIA would not comment further while FA, in a statement, said it continued to support the ongoing and confidential process.

"Whilst the (process) and subsequent investigations are ongoing, Football Australia is unable to provide any further comment on the process or related matters at this time," the statement said.

