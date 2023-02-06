THEY SAID IT: "She pops up with vital goals at the right time, she reminds me of Tim Cahill probably, where when you need a goal he stepped up and he put himself there and probably imagined it and I can see Hunter is the same." - Sydney FC coach Ante Juric on goal-scoring young midfielder Sarah Hunter.

WOMAN OF THE WEEK: Alex Chidiac is continuing to compile an outstanding season, her killer through ball to carve open the Western Sydney defence for Beattie Goad just the latest eye-catching moment. Her blasted penalty to regain the lead for Melbourne Victory was that of a player at the top of their game.

TALKING POINT: Can Perth make a late run for finals? Coach Alex Epakis described their superb 3-1 upset of Western United as a potential "season-defining performance" and they are now just nine points outside the top four with games in hand.

BEAT THAT: Hunter's goal was simply special. The young midfielder floated a wonderful shot from outside the area into the top corner and there was little Sally James could do about it.

STAT ATTACK: Michelle Heyman has scored six goals in Canberra's four wins this season. She hasn't netted in any of the seven games when they haven't. The league's all-time leading scorer seems the definition of a barometer, and needs to start hitting the scoreboard with more regularity if United want to push towards finals.

WORLD CUP WATCH: Alex Chidiac was again in golden form for Melbourne Victory while Cortnee Vine has kept up her superb form with Sydney FC.

UNDER PRESSURE: Newcastle made the call to replace coach Ash Wilson with Gary van Egmond this week, but not even the 'new-coach bounce' could end their poor run of results. With seven losses in eight outings, there might be more pain to come yet for the Jets after a lamentable display against Canberra.

WHAT'S NEXT: Western United play Newcastle on Wednesday and they're back in action on Saturday in a top-of-the-table clash against Melbourne City. Canberra will host the surging Sydney and Brisbane will look to stifle in-form Melbourne Victory. Sunday's play sees Western Sydney host Wellington before the Jets play their second game of the round in Perth.