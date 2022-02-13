SNAPSHOT OF A-LEAGUE WOMEN ROUND 11

THEY SAID IT: "I don't even know to be honest, how to put it into words. You can even see the girls' reactions when the final whistle ... we've worked so hard under quite harsh circumstances being away from home" - Wellington coach Gemma Lewis after the Phoenix finally landed their first ALW win on their 11th attempt, a 3-0 triumph over Canberra.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Fiona Worts became just the third player after Kate Gill and Hannah Wilkinson to score five goals in an ALW game to lead Adelaide to a thumping 8-2 win over Brisbane Roar. Worts' nine goals for the season only trails Wilkinson's 10 in the golden boot race.

TALKING POINT: Is the league heating up just in time for some big matches? It certainly looks that way with Melbourne Victory and City both posting big wins ahead of upcoming clashes with leaders Sydney FC certain to determine both the premiers' plate and finals positions.

BEAT THAT: In the final game of the weekend, Princess Ibini ensured she left her mark. The Sydney FC forward strolled forward and ripped a terrific long-range strike past Newcastle goalkeeper Claire Coelho.

STAT ATTACK: In a dire day all round for the Roar, Adelaide's eight goals were the most the former ALW powerhouse had ever shipped in one game, while the six-goal deficit was their biggest losing margin.

UNDER PRESSURE: Western Sydney have struggled to score this season and after gritting their teeth defensively for weeks, the dam wall finally broke in a 5-0 loss to Victory. Coach Catherine Cannuli labelled the result "unacceptable" and also lamented an injury to defender Danika Matos.

UP NEXT: Canberra and Western Sydney, two teams under plenty of pressure, face off on Tuesday night. Then on Wednesday, Victory host Sydney in a catch-up game that could either keep the race for top spot alive, or see the Sky Blues take an all-but unassailable lead.

