Tongue-tied midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross has inadvertently sent shock waves through a Matildas press conference by accidentally saying superstar captain Sam Kerr had torn her calf.

Kerr, 29, has already been ruled out of Thursday's clash with Nigeria with the left calf injury suffered ahead of last week's opening win over Ireland.

The star striker will be reassessed ahead of the final group match against Canada in Melbourne on July 31 but given the tight turnaround and her lack of involvement in training she appears in serious doubt to play.

On Monday, Kerr - with a compression bandage on her calf - watched on as her teammates trained.

Cooney-Cross, 21, was then asked about Kerr's status and replied: "it's unfortunate that Sam tore her calf before the game".

"But as a team we're just focusing on Nigeria and Sam's doing her own thing to get back as quick as possible and that's also important," she added.

A Football Australia spokesperson quickly clarified Kerr's injury was not as serious as a tear but wouldn't say exactly what the problem was, indicating Cooney-Cross was speaking colloquially and had mistakenly used the wrong phrase.

Kerr has already dismissed suggestions her tournament is over and her teammates have regularly spoken about welcoming her back in the later stages.

"We'll need her in the back end of this tournament," midfielder Katrina Gorry told reporters on Monday.

"As long as she's staying on her plan, then we'll stay on ours and we'll get her there."

Even if Kerr is passed fit to play a role against Canada, Australia would hope to be in a position not to need to risk her.

As the only team in Group B with three points from their opening game, Australia can seal progression to the knockout stages with victory over Nigeria, who have one point so far.

If Canada (one point) and Ireland (zero points) draw, a win would lock in top spot for the Matildas ahead of the third group game.