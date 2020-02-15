Sydney FC have extracted revenge for a humbling loss and moved clear of Western Sydney into second spot on the W-League table, with a 3-0 win over the Wanderers.

Wanderers went into Saturday's game at Sydney's Cromer Park second on goal difference from their local rivals, who they beat 5-0 earlier in the season.

Sydney took control with two goals in the first 15 minutes and added a third at the death.

Wanderers, who were playing for the first time in three weeks, suffered a third loss in their last four games.

They were a player down from the 65th minute, after Kristin Hamilton picked up her second yellow card after being booked in the first half.

There were six other players booked, four from the Wanderers and two from Sydney.

Sydney showed their depth, as they were without Matildas star Alanna Kennedy and two other internationals, Caitlin Foord and Chloe Logarzo, who have both joined English clubs.

"I'm happy for the girls more than anything just to shut things up sometimes as well and get clear second," Sydney FC coach Ante Juric said.

"We lost three of our best players and we stepped up and showed what a squad we are.

"They are three of the best players in the league without doubt, but what I'm confident about is that our girls can step up."

Veronica Latsko scored with a far-post volley from a Sofia Huerta cross in the second minute.

Sydney doubled their advantage in the 14th minute when Ellie Brush headed home a corner.

Huerta rifled home from just inside the penalty area in added time to complete the scoring.