Aivi Luik has announced her signing with Primera Iberdrola side Sevilla FC. The 35-year-old is the third Matilda to join a Spanish side. Alex Chidiac has been with Atlético Madrid since 2018 and Jenna McCormick signed with Sevilla's crosstown rivals Réal Betis last week.

When speaking to www.sevillafc.es Luik stated:

"Sevilla gives me the opportunity to play again in one of the best leagues in the world," she said on the club website. Coming to Sevilla means the honour of playing for a club with a lot of history and it means playing with a team with the potential for a lot of success."

Luik joins a long list of Aussies who have left the W-League in the last few weeks. Having first made her debut in the 2009-10 season with the Brisbane Roar, she has played eight years in the W-League, also featuring with the Perth Glory and most recently with Melbourne City.

This will not be Luik's first venture abroad or in Spain. She has experience playing in Denmark, Iceland, England, Norway, Sweden, and has previously played with Levante in the Spanish top flight.