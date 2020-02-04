The superstar forward suffered an injury after a dominant performance in Chelsea's 4-1 rout of Women's Super League giants Arsenal nearly two weeks ago.

The full extent of the injury is unclear, but it's meant that the Matildas captain is yet to complete a full training session with the team set to kick off their Olympic qualifiers in four days time.

“Sam’s probably not at full training at the moment but she is making good progress every day and the rest of the girls have been completing all the training sessions,” Ante Milicic explained.

“She is delighted to be back here in Sydney with the sun and training and with our medical staff – they know her body better than anyone."

The Matildas have copped some criticism over the past 12 months for their over-reliance on Kerr and a purported mental fragility in key matches, despite boasting a team loaded with attacking talent.

The tournament is becoming an increasingly interesting one after the Matildas' first Group B opponents, Chinese Taipei, proved themselves difficult customers by beating Thailand.

In particular, Tsai Ming-Jung and lone goalscorer Ting Chi look like comfortable players at senior international level.

Australia's big threats, China, will now also have nearly a week to regain some match fitness before facing the Matildas in a blockbuster at Western Sydney Stadium.

Regardless of Kerr's contribution, these three matches will likely provide an interesting test of the depth Milicic believes he possesses.

For his part, the Australian coach is hoping the Matildas captain plays a substantial role - on and off the field - as Australia face three varying opponents over a short time-span.

“It’s great to have her in and around the group. As I said, she completed most of the training today and she is in good spirits," Milicic said.

“She also brings a good presence around the group and that is ever so important for us. So we are really pleased in the way she is going.”

Match Schedule – Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Qualifiers – Group B

Matchday 1 – Monday, 3 February 2020

Thailand v Chinese Taipei - 7.30pm (AEDT)

Campbelltown Stadium, Leumeah

Matchday 2 – Friday, 7 February 2020

China PR v Thailand – 4.30pm (AEDT)

Australia v Chinese Taipei – 7.30pm (AEDT)

Campbelltown Stadium, Leumeah



Matchday 3 – Monday, 10 February 2020

Chinese Taipei v China PR – 4.30pm (AEDT)

Thailand v Australia – 7.30pm (AEDT)

Campbelltown Stadium, Leumeah



Matchday 4 – Wednesday, 12 February 2020

Australia v China PR – 7.30pm (AEDT)

Western Sydney Stadium, Parramatta