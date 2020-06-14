Long-serving former Matildas coach Tom Sermanni has been confirmed as the NZ women's coach at next year's Tokyo Olympics.
Former Matildas coach Tom Sermanni will remain in charge of the New Zealand women's team at next year's Olympic Games after extending his contract.
Sermanni will oversee the Football Ferns' campaign at the postponed Games in Tokyo after his deal with NZ Football was lengthened by a year.
The 65-year-old's coaching career features an extensive association with Australia, at domestic and international level.
The second of two stints in charge of the Matildas was highlighed by quarter-final appearances at the 2007 and 2011 women's World Cups.
