The opening round for the W-League will start on Friday, December 3, 2021.

At present the initial four rounds of the W-League have been released. These opening rounds will be based on a conference system. The final currently scheduled matches will occur on the 27 of December, 2021.

For the W-League the conferences will be composed of Melbourne City, Melbourne Victory, Canberra United, Adelaide United, Perth Glory and Brisbane Roar in one conference and the three NSW clubs Western Sydney Wanderers, Newcastle Jets and Sydney FC plus the Wellington Phoenix in the other conference.

Wellington Phoenix have stated their temporary Australian home will remain until at least January 2022 due to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Round 1

Date Home Away Venue Kick-Off (AEDT) 3 December Wellington Phoenix Western Sydney Wanderers TBC 5:05 PM 3 December Canberra United Melbourne City FC Viking Park 7:45 PM 4 December Sydney FC Newcastle Jets Netstrata Jubilee Stadium 5:05 PM 4 December Perth Glory Brisbane Roar FC TBC 10:05 PM 5 December Melbourne Victory Adelaide United AAMI Park 4:05 PM

Round 2

Date Home Away Venue Kick-Off (AEDT) 10 December Newcastle Jets Wellington Phoenix McDonald Jones Stadium 5:05 PM 10 December Brisbane Roar FC Perth Glory TBC 7:45 PM 11 December Western Sydney Wanderers Sydney FC CommBank Stadium 5:05 PM 12 December Melbourne City FC Melbourne Victory AAMI Park 4:05 PM 12 December Adelaide United Canberra United Marden Sports Complex 6:05 PM

Round 3

Date Home Away Venue Kick-Off (AEDT) 17 December Western Sydney Wanderers Newcastle Jets Wanderers Football Park 5:05 PM 18 December Melbourne City FC Adelaide United AAMI Park 5:05 PM 18 December Brisbane Roar FC Melbourne Victory Moreton Daily Stadium 5:05 PM 18 December Perth Glory Canberra United TBC 10:05 PM 19 December Sydney FC Wellington Phoenix Netstrata Jubilee Stadium 4:05 PM

Round 4