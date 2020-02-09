Australia sit atop group B after trouncing a hapless Taiwan 7-0 in the first of three pool matches being held in Sydney this week.

Key midfielder Emily Van Egmond said the comprehensive performance came because each player had stuck to coach Ante Milicic's game plan.

"The principles were there, and philosophy that Ante brought in, you can see, it's clearly there," Van Egmond told reporters on Sunday.

"Again, to score seven goals is the most pleasing aspect of the game."

Victory against the Chaba Kaew will clinch a top-two finish and book a match-up against a rival nation from pool A in a home-and-away playoff next month.

However the Matildas will undoubtedly be keen on wrapping up top spot with a win in their final game against China, avoiding a likely battle with South Korea.

China put six past Thailand in their first pool match and meet Taiwan in the first game of the double-header in Campbelltown.

Van Egmond urged her teammates to continue being ruthless, but also remain vigilant in limiting their opposition's chances to score.

"We definitely want to continue to have that trait, being ruthless, especially in front of goal. But another pleasing aspect was we kept a clean sheet," she said.

"I think that's also a talking point, and a real main focus for us in this campaign ... to obviously concede zero goals."

While Caitlin Foord claimed plenty of plaudits for her 29-minute hat-trick, Van Egmond was just as impressive in setting up three goals.

She was then substituted at halftime in a bid to ease her workload.

"I think we've been going to the games recently and really trying to execute the game plan, which is super pleasing," she said.

"From a personal note, creating some of the goals, I'm quite happy with."

Australia are expecting Thailand to be similar in style to Taiwan, who upset the Chaba Kaew 1-0 in their opening pool match last week.

"I think Thailand won't be too dissimilar to Chinese Taipei. They might have 1-2 other areas that we might need to look at and highlight," Van Egmond said.

"But apart from that, focusing on ourselves, obviously we want it to be another high-scoring game for us."

Australia face China in Parramatta on Thursday night.