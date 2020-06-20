The comeback 3-2 win against Brazil to reach the Round of 16 was a debut well and truly fitting of a Matildas legend, but still only 19, Roestbakken still has her entire career ahead of her.

“It was around half time and Gary said to me ‘yep you’re gonna go on’. I know knew I was coming on it was just a matter of when," she told the Matildas website.

“I was warming up, it was really late in the game around 89th minute maybe, he (Gary) said ‘you’re on’ and I was like (deep breath) ‘okay’.

“When I ran on, all I felt was relief and excitement.

“The thing I probably remember the most about the game would be the feelings after the game, sitting on the bench.

“It was such an exciting game and it was so intense, to come back from 2-0 down to win 3-2, it was crazy.

“Everyone after the game were just really pumped, there was good vibes everywhere.”

Roestbakken played a key role in the win and has since established herself as a regular Matilda over the subsequent 12 months despite increased competition as stars flooded back from injuries.

Her recent move to the most dominant side in Norway's Toppserien, LSK Kvinner FK, will likely ensure she remains a key cog in Australia's defensive wheel for years to come.

LSK have won a whopping five of the last six Norwegian titles and made the Champions League quarterfinals two years ago.

While overshadowed by the plethora of Matildas heading to European powerhouses over the past few months, Roestbakken's decision appears shrewd.

A reminder that behind every remarkable strike of fortune, lies years of apt decision-making.

“It means everything to me," she said.

"It was a goal that I was trying to achieve for so long. Everything was coming back because it was something I had been working towards for a very long time.”

"To be able to debut at a World Cup, and in an incredible game, it was crazy and something I don’t take lightly.

“I just honestly couldn’t believe it happened.”