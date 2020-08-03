“I'm learning as I go,” Roestbakken told the Matildas website. “This is my first time living alone and I don't really know every little thing, but it's been really interesting.”

"I have to do all the things that they [her parents] would do. I'm learning that I actually can do those things, whereas if I was at home I would be thinking ‘no way I couldn't do that!”

“It's just little things like when you have to go to the bank and open an account; manage your money and financials, pay rent, grocery shopping and everything like that.”

Roestbakken's signing for powerhouses LSK Kvinner is already paying dividends, with the former Canberra United fullback in strong form for the Toppserien club that produced nine players at the 2019 World Cup.

“The couple of weeks that I've been here, I think that I've improved immensely; on the football pitch and off the football pitch.” she said.

"I think that I've gained a lot more maturity and on the football pitch, I think that I've been pushed from my first session.”

“I do believe that I'm going to get better from this. After my first session, I woke up thinking ‘I'm going to grow and I'm going to get so much better in this environment’.

“That was so important to me to feel like that because I wanted to be in an environment like that.”