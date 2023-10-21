Brisbane Roar have stunned reigning champions Sydney FC 1-0 to join Melbourne City on top of the fledgling A-League Women table.

Six days after beating Melbourne Victory in their season-opener, Garrath McPherson's Roar again earned all three points courtesy of Chelsea Blissett's goal in the 21st minute in front of 3679 fans at Ballymore.

The victory put the Roar on two wins alongside City, who earlier beat Canberra United 2-1 courtesy of a double from Rhianna Pollicina at AAMI Park.

Brisbane scored when Blissett picked up the ball in midfield, played a one-two with striker Mia Corbin and coolly curled a shot past Jada Whyman in the Sydney goal.

The visitors peppered Brisbane's goal, with 10 shots (six on target) to three (two on target) for the match, but were unable to get past Roar goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz.

The defeat came in Sydney's first game since losing captain Natalie Tobin through a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament tear suffered in their opening-round win over Western Sydney.

Matildas midfielder Tameka Yallop played a half in her first game for Brisbane since the Women's World Cup.

Melbourne City took the lead in the 26th minute against Canberra when Daniela Galic lofted a deflected cross over the United defence and Pollicina struck the ball first-time with her shin and watched it bounce into the goal.

Two minutes into the second half, Holly McNamara earned a penalty when she burst past Sasha Grove and was clipped by Alex McKenzie.

Pollicina coolly dispatched the spot-kick past Chloe Lincoln to double City's lead.

"The last two seasons (Pollicina) has starting to put herself in very dangerous positions," coach Dario Vidosic said.

"And with her quality, how she can hold the ball up, I go 'just go in the box'.

"That's where we want to play our football as much as we can: in the opposition's box, and hopefully the goals will start coming as well."

City, who had 22 shots (11 on target) to Canberra's seven (two on target), largely failed to make their chances count.

United hit back when Michelle Heyman capitalised on a catastrophic mix-up between City goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx and captain Rebekah Stott in the 63rd minute.

Vesna Milivojevic hacked the ball towards Heyman, who headed over a late-arriving Proulx and centre-back Stott for her 96th league goal.

Going into the international break, Canberra have one point after an opening-round draw with Adelaide United.

"Towards the back end of that game there, the last 15 minutes or so, we showed that we can play football and compete at that level," Canberra coach Njegosh Popovich said.

"So hopefully it will set us up for a good home game (against Perth Glory next time out)."