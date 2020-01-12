Western Sydney's unbeaten start to the season has come crashing to a halt in spectacular fashion, with rampant Brisbane picking up a remarkable 4-0 win at a smoky Marconi Stadium.

The Wanderers had only conceded three goals all season but, on Sunday, their defence was breached four times in 15 second-half minutes as the Roar profited from some incisive finishing.

Allira Toby netted a double while Hayley Raso and Leah Davidson also scored to leave the Wanderers six points adrift of leaders Melbourne City, albeit with a match in hand.

Roar coach Jake Goodship believed the match should not have gone ahead due to the heavy smoke cover, but will have been happy it did, as his side put aside some indifferent form to leapfrog Melbourne Victory into fourth.

Friday's match between Newcastle and Adelaide United was called off earlier in the week due to a combination of anticipated hazardous air quality and high temperatures.

The Wanderers' American forward Lynn Williams was missing on international duty, but the home side's problems lay elsewhere with their midfield overrun, while some defensive aberrations proved costly.

Tameka Yallop was also missing but the Roar were still able to line with five players who were named for Australia's upcoming Olympic qualifiers.

The Wanderers defeated upcoming Matildas' opponent China last week in a friendly match but there was little sign of that form as they crashed to a record loss in matches against the visitors.

Brisbane made all the early running with Toby and Raso spurning opportunities.

While Brisbane had marginally the better of a relatively cagey opening period, the Wanderers came out of the blocks quickly after halftime as Kyra Cooney-Cross saw her shot pushed onto the crossbar.

It marked the first of three clear chances within as many minutes yet it was the Roar who broke the deadlock five minutes after the restart.

Toby profited after Raso's close-range strike rebounded off the post, with the opening carved out by Matildas' midfielder Elise Kellond-Knight in her first start following injury.

Cooney-Cross forced Roar goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold into a superb save at the other end, but it was the Roar who grabbed an all-important second as Raso scored with an impressive finish from distance.

Teenager defender Leah Davidson ghosted into the penalty area to make it three, while Toby doubled her personal tally with a perfect firstt-time finish from distance.

Melbourne City opened the abbreviated round in style on Thursday with a 4-0 rout of Canberra United for their seventh-successive victory.

Kyah Simon celebrated her long-awaited recall to the national team with a first-half double as the three-time champions finally found their form in front of goal following a string of one-goal wins.