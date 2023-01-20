Brisbane Roar's attack has started firing and now coach Garrath McPherson wants them to hit the bullseye against A-League Women competition leaders Western United in Hobart.

Roar are in seventh position on the ALW ladder with 11 points from eight games. On Saturday they take on a United side already 10 points ahead of them.

McPherson was disappointed with last weekend's 1-1 draw against Adelaide United, but not with how his side approached the game.

Shea Connors and Matildas duo Katrina Gorry and Larissa Crummer were superb in attack and could have scored four goals between them.

Gorry hit the woodwork twice, Crummer chipped narrowly over, and Connors shot just wide and delivered an array of superb crosses into the box.

"There were so many positives, particularly in the attacking third," McPherson said.

"We worked really hard on ... trying to get better combination and better delivery, and it was exciting.

"There are plenty of games left to pick the points up, but the performance tells us that we are getting closer."

Fullbacks Talitha Kramer and Jessie Rasschaert are integral to the way McPherson wants his team to play and both showcased good penetration pushing forward against Adelaide.

"They are probably also our two best defensive fullbacks," McPherson said.

"Rasschaert coming out against Sydney due to COVID (in round seven) was a big loss for the team, so having those two back with the speed, power and intent to go forward adds another layer onto how we play.

"We are finding this year that every team we play don't let our midfield get on the ball, so we have to find ways to move the ball forward in wide areas and use them better."

Western United had a seven-match winning streak broken last week by Western Sydney Wanderers but remain a tough prospect for the Roar.

"They have recruited very well with two or three high-quality American players coming out of top leagues with game time," McPherson said.

"They have put together a very good first-season roster, probably a bit different to Wellington who came in the year before.

"It is just about dealing with their weapons.

"They are very good on the ball and individually. If we can compete with them physically and their strength and speed, we will be good."