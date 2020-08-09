Fortuna are Denmark's biggest club and one of the premier second-tier women's clubs in Europe.

Perennial Champions League contenders (they made the final in 2003), Riley is finding her feet in one of Europe's best training grounds for young talent.

“My agent (Ryan Oostendorp) reached out and sent through my CV,” says Indiah-Page. “From there they saw my (W-League) Young Footballer of the Year nomination which essentially sparked the interest," she told the Moreton Daily.

“Fortuna is a very successful club, so when they offered to sign me it was quite an easy decision.

“Everything happened quite quickly due to our first game being on August 8. The contract was finalised on the Thursday and I flew out to Denmark on the Saturday.

“Due to COVID, I wasn’t allowed to train until I had my results back. Every player on each team has to be tested before the season starts, as a precaution.

“I’m excited. I think we have an extremely talented and competitive team. We’re a young team that has a lot to show. I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

Riley says her history in the W-League and at regional clubs took her to this point, where she feels she can develop into a world-class footballer, with one eye on the Matildas - or New Zealand - squad for the 2023 World Cup.

“Looking back at my former clubs, they’re essentially the backbone of where I am today,” says the former Murrumba Downs State Secondary College student.

“The Lakes FC was where my love for the game started. My two seasons at Moreton Bay United were so successful, which is a credit to the coaches and teammates I had there.

“Finally, Brisbane Roar gave me an opportunity of a lifetime. I’m privileged to have started my professional career at such a successful club.

“Each team I’ve played in have taught me something I will bring with me for the rest of my career.”