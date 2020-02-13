The Matildas have salvaged a 1-all draw with China in their Olympic qualifier in Sydney, courtesy of an injury-time thunderbolt from Emily van Egmond.
Matildas star Emily van Egmond has struck an added-time screamer to salvage a 1-all draw in their Olympic qualifying clash with China in Sydney.
When the Steel Roses broke the deadlock in the 86th minute through Tang Jiali, Australia was staring down the barrel of a shock loss at Bankwest Stadium on Thursday night.
But fresh off a maiden international hat-trick in Monday's 6-0 rout of Thailand, van Egmond came to Australia's rescue by blasting a 20-yard belter into the top left in the second minute of injury time.
(c) AAP
Related Articles
Matildas Player Ratings vs China
'Hopefully this goes in': Watch the Matildas' incredible last minute equaliser
China block easier Tokyo road for Matildas
Latest News
Report: Matildas screamer salvages draw
13 Feb 2020
Matildas Player Ratings vs China
13 Feb 2020
'Hopefully this goes in': Watch the Matildas' incredible last minute equaliser
13 Feb 2020
Most Read
Glory owner in talks to sell club
12 Feb 2020
Matildas Player Ratings vs Thailand
10 Feb 2020
Steph Catley on how she'd change the W-League, the 'golden generation' and dating a fellow footballer
11 Feb 2020
Matildas social wrap: Arsenal's going crazy but security are falling asleep
7 Feb 2020