Matildas star Emily van Egmond has struck an added-time screamer to salvage a 1-all draw in their Olympic qualifying clash with China in Sydney.

When the Steel Roses broke the deadlock in the 86th minute through Tang Jiali, Australia was staring down the barrel of a shock loss at Bankwest Stadium on Thursday night.

But fresh off a maiden international hat-trick in Monday's 6-0 rout of Thailand, van Egmond came to Australia's rescue by blasting a 20-yard belter into the top left in the second minute of injury time.