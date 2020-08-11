The UK's Daily Mail is reporting that Neville is now on the shortlist for the vacant Matildas coaching position, with the former Manchester United defender set to leave his England role before the start of next season.

The FA had already announced they won't renew Neville's contract beyond the next English summer.

The Matildas have reportedly also been in conversation with Australian Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro - who has resisted approaches for the role - as well as former USA World Cup winning coach Jill Ellis, who commands a fee many believe is too steep for FFA.

The English FA are reportedly keen on securing Ellis' services, which may prove ideal timing for both nations.

Neville would likely be a controversial choice, however, given the mixed reaction to his coaching tenure in England. He led the Lionesses to fourth place at the 2019 World Cup.