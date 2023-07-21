For decades, the All Blacks have feasted at Eden Park.

But a new apex predator will enter the arena on Saturday as the United States women's football team begin their campaign for an unprecedented third-straight Women's World Cup.

Against minnows Vietnam, on their World Cup debut, there are fears it could get ugly.

Four years ago, the United States were drawn against Southeast Asian opposition, Thailand, in their World Cup opener in France.

The result, a record 13-0 win, created a firestorm with the team condemned for celebrating goal after goal against the downhearted Thais.

To the US's supporters, the celebrations showed what made the team world-beaters.

France 2019's Golden Boot winner Megan Rapinoe described the enthusiastic response to each goal as an "explosion of joy".

Current-day captain Alex Morgan, who scored five of the 13 goals, said the celebrations came from players living their "dreams", while coach Jill Ellis said the margin was important for sporting reasons.

"When you're playing in a World Cup, every single goal may count ... we had to keep going," she said.

Ominously, Vietnam have lost their two lead-up friendlies - 2-0 to New Zealand and 9-0 to Spain last week.

Thailand were ranked world No.34 in 2019, while Vietnam go into Saturday's clash sitting 32nd.

Might it happen again?

"The US is superior in class to Vietnam," the underdogs' coach Mai Duc Chung admitted, saying his team's initial target is to "limit goals and avoid injuries".

"But we don't come here for tourism ... Vietnam will have a reasonable fight," he said.

Vietnam's 2-1 loss away to heavyweights Germany last month points to potential.

However, their press pack are clearly worried, with one travelling journalist asking US coach Vlatko Andonovski, "are you going to crush us?".

"After watching them play against Germany we know how dangerous they can be," Andonovski said.

"We're preparing to see the best Vietnam team that has ever been on the field."

In echoes of the US's relentlessness in 2019, captain Lindsey Horan said "we want to show our respect by giving our best game" against Vietnam.

Andonovski said he had a fit squad of 23 players at his disposal, including Rapinoe, Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle, who all missed long stretches leading into the tournament with injury.

Lavelle has not played since April and will be eased into the tournament.

The early afternoon kick-off in Auckland is the first of four matches on Saturday, when the US's most-fancied rivals for the tournament, England, also start their campaign.

The Lionesses face another first-timer, Haiti, in Brisbane and should have little trouble starting with three points.

Completing Group D's first-up action, Denmark play China in Perth.

In Group C, Zambia's Copper Queens, at world No.77 the lowest-ranked side at the tournament, make a World Cup debut against former winners Japan in Hamilton's first match.