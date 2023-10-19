Adelaide United goalkeeper Annie Grove is suffering delayed concussion and has been ruled out of round two of the A-League Women's competition.

Grove will be sidelined for Adelaide's twilight home fixture against Central Coast on Friday with Claudia Jenkins her likely replacement.

The 22-year-old Grove copped a knock during Adelaide's season-opening 4-4 draw with Canberra United, but felt no ill-effects during last Sunday's game.

She reported symptoms two days later with Reds medicos taking a cautious approach with the shot-stopper who had a mixed day against Canberra, conceding two goals after blunders.

"A goalkeeper makes a mistake and everyone notices it and sees it," Reds coach Adrian Stenta told reporters on Thursday.

"Sometimes forwards miss goals from six yards out and everyone gives them a pat on the back and no-one really says much about that.

"Mistakes are part of the game. I make mistakes. Players make mistakes."

Like Groves' display, Stenta described Adelaide's opening fixture as mixed.

"There were some real positives to take out of the game and we liked a lot of what we were able to produce," he said.

"But obviously we're not going to be a team that is going to be happy with conceding four goals every week, so some things to work on as well.

"I have always tried to set my teams up in an attacking way and play an attractive brand of football and for some reason we just couldn't hit the back of the net last year.

"But it's really good to start with a number of opportunities and four goals."

Stenta hoped for a tighter display against the Mariners despite still being without experienced defensive duo Isabel Hodgson (ankle) and Maruschka Waldus (leg/ankle).

Central Coast were pipped 1-0 by Newcastle in their debut ALW appearance but Stenta was wary of the newcomers.

"There's only 12 teams so every team in this competition is going to provide a challenge and be difficult and we'll need to be at our best to beat them," he said.

Round two continues on Saturday when Melbourne City host Canberra, while Brisbane host powerhouse Sydney FC, winners of the past three titles.

On Sunday, Western United meet Melbourne Victory, Perth Glory host Newcastle, and Western Sydney host Wellington.