Veteran Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams believes a move to French giants Paris St Germain can secure her silverware ahead of next year's Women's World Cup.

Lydia Williams has signed with Paris Saint Germain.

The Matildas keeper joins the French giants from English club Arsenal.

A desire to get more play time prior to next year's World Cup was stated as one of her reasons for the switch.

Williams, 34, completed her move to PSG on a one-year deal after making 18 appearances in the past two seasons for English club Arsenal.

The shot-stopper recently reached 100 caps for Australia in the 1-1 friendly draw against Portugal, where she was handed the captain's armband by coach Tony Gustavsson.

Now Williams is looking ahead to a big season in France before the World Cup, which kicks off next July in Australia and New Zealand.

"I just want to help as much as possible," Williams said in an interview on PSG's website announcing her arrival.

"I want to be on the same wavelength as my teammates, to play as much as possible and to win titles.

"I think that there's an incredible squad here who already know each other well and who have done great things, and I can't wait to be a part of it."

🗣ï¸ Â« Une ville incroyable, une Ã©quipe incroyable, un club qui veut remporter tous les trophÃ©es câ€™est ce que je voulais. Â»



Retrouvez l'interview complÃ¨te de notre nouvelle gardienne de but, @lydsaussie ! â¤ï¸💙 pic.twitter.com/bduTXVNmOb — PSG FÃ©minines (@PSG_Feminines) July 21, 2022

PSG were French champions in 2021 and won last season's French Cup.

They have a fierce rivalry in the Division 1 Feminine with European champions Lyon, where Williams' international teammate Ellie Carpenter plays.

"Being part of a club that competes for the top spots in France, whether it be on the women's side or the men's side, as well as a club that has a global impact, really is incredible," Williams said.

"This is an incredible city, an incredible team and a club that wants to win every possible trophy, and that's what I wanted."

