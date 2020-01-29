Next week's Olympic women's football qualifiers have been thrown into disarray with the Chinese team placed under quarantine due to coronavirus concerns.
The Chinese women arrived in Australia with a clean bill of health on Wednesday but must now remain confined to their Brisbane hotel until February 5 following advice the virus is contagious before people show symptoms.
China had been scheduled to play their first match of the series against Thailand at Campbelltown on Monday afternoon.
