Next week's round of Olympic women's football qualifiers in Sydney have been thrown into disarray, with the visiting Chinese team placed under quarantine in Brisbane due to coronavirus concerns.

The Chinese women arrived in Australia with a clean bill of health on Wednesday but must now remain confined to their Brisbane hotel until February 5 following advice the virus is contagious before people show symptoms.

China had been scheduled to play their first match of the series against Thailand at Campbelltown on Monday afternoon.