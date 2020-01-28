Officials are rushing to organise venues for six Asian qualifying Group B fixtures including the Matildas, starting next week, after China withdrew as hosts due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the tight timeline, FFA chief executive James Johnson is confident Australia is capable of stepping in at the last minute.

He also expects FIFA to be watching closely as the race to host the next women's World Cup heats up.

"It will show that we can not only host events but host events very well at short notice," Johnson said.

"The consideration for FIFA with respect to the Women's World Cup when this decision arises, if we can do this at short notice in this sort of way, what sort of tournament can we do if we've got three years' notice?

"We'll do a great job and I think this will certainly strengthen our cause which is to bring the Women's World Cup to Australia in 2023."

Australia is bidding to co-host the 2023 tournament along with New Zealand.

There are three other bids in contention - Japan, Brazil and Colombia.

FIFA is expected to make a decision on who hosts the tournament in June.

The primary challenge for Johnson and his team however is securing the schedule for the relocated Olympic qualifiers.

It's expected the original schedule of double-headers involving all four competing nations - Australia, Taiwan, China and Thailand - will be held at venues across Sydney on February 3, 6 and 9.

The top two teams from the group will then face their counterparts from Group A - featuring hosts South Korea, North Korea, Myanmar and Vietnam - in two-legged home and away playoffs.

The victors of both playoffs will join hosts Japan at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"We are thrilled to be able to host this event. We think it's a great way to promote the Matildas in Australia and promote football," Johnson said.

"We think it's send the right message to the Asian football community."