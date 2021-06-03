ESPN reported that both European giants have submitted interest in the Australian midfield star, who's only one cap away from a century of Matildas appearances.

Van Egmond was recently a surprise departure from Women's Super League club West Ham United, leaving for a mooted NWSL return despite Matildas teammates Mackenzie Arnold and Tameka Yallop remaining behind.

Van Egmond played a key role, making 21 WSL appearances for West Ham and playing several notably important performances as the club narrowly avoided relegation.

PSG, which has also shown interest in another former West Ham midfielder, is currently in top spot in the Division 1 Feminine after huge investment in the club has allowed it to overtake global women's powerhouse Lyon, home to Ellie Carpenter.

If PSG win their next match against Dijon, their last of the season, they will be crowned French champions. However it will come down to the line, with PSG currently just a single point in front.