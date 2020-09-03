Carpenter may not have played a competitive minute for Lyon so far, but she's already celebrating the highest prize in women's club football.

Lyon wrapped up their fifth straight Champions League crown beating German club Vfl Wolfsburg and while Carpenter is still understudy to departing Lioness Lucy Bronze, she's there on merit and nothing else.

“Not much time for partying, we are straight into training tomorrow, back on the pitch, preparing for our first game," she told SEN radio.

“It’s not normal for such a big occasion, but when that final whistle went, we were celebrating, going crazy.

“It was pretty crazy in the change rooms after the game. We had a private jet take us from Spain back to France, so on that plane it was crazy.

“This club is second to none, they treat us equal to the men, that’s why they produce the best players."

With Bronze departing, Carpenter can expect to be lifting the trophy next season as a fully fledged starting teammate. But of their last five continental trophies, this was perhaps the most competitive.

Lyon realise that their principal advantage so far throughout the club's history has been their unparalleled investment in their women's team, something that far richer clubs, like Sam Kerr's Chelsea (who just broke their own transfer record again) can - and will - now outspend them on.

In order to ensure the French club stay at the pinnacle of women's sport, they'll rely on young talent like Carpenter to raise her game not just to Bronze's level, but beyond.

“That's why they say it’s (Lyon) the best of the best," Carpenter continued.

"I’m really excited to start fresh, this new season is important for me to progress as a player and hopefully in 2023, be in the best shape”.