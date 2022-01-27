One Matilda has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's last Group stage game.
Football Australia have confirmed that Takema Yallop has tested positive for COVID-19. The return was announced just hours before the Matildas' last Group B clash against Thailand.
Matildas versus Thailand
- It has been confirmed that Tameka Yallop has tested positive for COVID-19.
- The remainder of the Matildas' squad have come back with negative returns.
- Australia face Thailand tonight in their last game of the group stage.
Yallop's positive test was confirmed, with Football Australia stating that she is now in isolation where she is being monitored by the team's medical staff. The remainder of the Matildas players and staff have had negative test returns.
The positive COVID-19 return is not the first of this tournament. Hosts India sadly had to exit the AFC Women's Asian Cup at the group stage when a COVID-19 outbreak lead to the team not being able to field a team in their match against Taiwan.
Due to the negative returns of the other Matildas players, there is no indication of a similar situation occurring with the Australian team.
The Matildas are currently leading Group B, having won both their opening matches against Indonesia and the Philippines. While they have qualified for the Quarter-Finals, a draw or a win against Thailand would see them top the group.
Australian head coach Tony Gustavsson has indicated he is preparing his team to ensure a first place group finish, stating that while there may be personal changes in the upcoming match, a dropping of the standards from the first two Matildas games will not be accepted.
📊 Here's a look at how things stand after Matchday 2ï¸âƒ£— #WAC2022 (@afcasiancup) January 25, 2022
😯 Which team has surprised you the most so far?#WAC2022 | #OneGoalForAll pic.twitter.com/udVjk96fKc
Commonwealth Bank Matildas v Thailand
Date: Thursday, 27 January 2022 / Friday, 28 January 2022
Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
Kick-off: 7.30pm (local), 01:00am (AEDT)
Broadcast: Live and Exclusive on Network 10 and 10 Play
