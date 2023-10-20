Wellington Phoenix are hoping new captain Annalie Longo will be fit to play in round three, dispelling fears her latest injury setback is long-term.

Longo, 32, a Football Ferns icon who has played at five World Cups, was named Phoenix skipper for the upcoming campaign last month.

However, she suffered a hip injury before the round-one loss to Melbourne City and will now miss the second-round trip to Western Sydney as well.

"With the international break coming up we just thought it's best that we give her an extra week (off)," assistant coach Callum Holmes said.

"We're hoping (for her) to be back for round three."

It is the second time Longo has signed for the Phoenix only for injury to rain on her parade.

In 2022, she suffered an ACL injury on international duty and didn't kick a ball for the Nix, though she was able to rehabilitate just in time for the Women's World Cup.

"It's tough for everyone ... she's the first one that says it's been 13-14 months that she's been trying to get on the field for this team," Holmes said, downplaying fears of a serious injury.

"She came back from the ACL very quickly and that just led to a couple of things that just flared up.

"The best way to explain it is she's got some weaknesses in certain muscles because they're compensating for her knee through her recovery. So it's just managing those things."

Young gun Manaia Elliott has also been cleared to play after a half-time substitution in the 1-0 loss to City.

Against Western Sydney, the Nix will meet up with top Kiwi prospect Milly Clegg, who signed for the Wanderers in the off-season.

But Clegg will miss the match as she's not eligible to play until she turns 18 next month.

After two wooden spoons in their first two seasons, Holmes said he was driving the team for an early points return in Parramatta.

"We started the last season with six losses in a row. We need to make sure we start that winning habit," he said