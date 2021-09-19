The Western Perth based soccer club was originally established in 1948 as the Perth Azzurri. It went through several changes over the years, through its merging with other clubs, to ultimately be known by its current name Perth Soccer Club.

In the National Premier League era, which commenced in 2014 in Western Australia, the club continued its success. Prior to this year the men's senior side had won the double, the premiership and championship, three times.

The club took a big step at increasing their competitive footprint last season by including its women's sides into the new National Premier League Western Australia Women's competitions.

This 2021 season was an incredible one for the club. Perth SC had teams qualify for all NPL WA Top Four final competitions U-18 and above. It was the only Western Australian club to do so.

The Azzurri had teams in the men's U-18, U-20 and senior as well as women's U-23 and senior NPL WA state finals. In total Perth Soccer Club won three trophies.

Their men's senior side was the first to get silverware. Their NPL WA regular season, one that saw the Azzuri win 14 games, draw 6 and loose 2 matches, resulted in the club winning the premiership title.

Congratulations to 2021 NPLWA - Men's title winners @PerthSoccerClub.



The Azzurri clinched the league today with their 1-0 win over @rcfc1970, who are relegated to Men's State League Division One.



Photo by Rob Lizzi pic.twitter.com/mTotPGPsYx — Football West (@FootballWest) August 28, 2021

With this tile Perth SC made the 2021 NPL WA Top Four and the 2021 National Premier League finals. In the NPL WA Top Four they beat Florean Athena Football club in the semi finals and won the Grand Final in a remarkable 6-3 win again against Florean on September 18, 2021.

These two trophies resulted in Perth SC became the winningest club in modern NPL WA men's senior history, with a record number of four premiership and four championship wins.

The club's 2021 season success did not end there. While their NPL U-18 & U-20 men's teams were eliminated in the preliminary final and semi finals respectively, both women's sides progressed to their Grand Finals.

The senior women had finished third in the regular season, with Murdoch University Melville FC (MUM) taking the premiership. The Azzurri women then beat Fremantle City Football Club 2-0 in the semi finals and Northern Redbacks SC by a score of 2-1 in the preliminary-final. However, Perth SC senior women lost the Grand Final to MUM FC by a scoreline of 2-0.

The U-23 women's team did get Grand Final success though. The team finished second in the regular season, with Fremantle City FC taking the premiership. While the Azzuri U-23 women lost 3-1 to Fremantle in the semi finals, a win against MUM in the preliminary final allowed them to progress to the Grand Final.

Meeting Fremantle again on September 18, 2021, the game ended 1-1 resulting in a need for penalties. Perth SC won the U-23 women's NPL WA Grand Final by a penalty shootout result of 5-3.

Congratulations to our U23s NPL side. 2021 Top Four Cup champions.



Our very first piece of NPLW silverware. 🏆💪🏻💙âš½ï¸👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/yv36Ds8gRl — Perth Soccer Club (@PerthSoccerClub) September 18, 2021

Speaking of the second year of the women's senior competition to The West Australian, Football West manager, female football and advocacy, Sarah Du Plessis stated:

“The last two seasons, since the launch of the NPLWA – Women’s competition, we have seen a real growth in interest in the game,”

Du Plessis went on to add: “With the Women’s World Cup coming to Perth in 2023, it is great to know that there is such for support the women’s game. We are working hard to bring Sam Kerr and the rest of the Matildas to WA. We want people in WA to share in their success.”

While the people of Western Australia wait for the Matildas and 2023 to arrive they can turn to Perth Soccer Club's for success.

Moreover, with the club's broad proven ability to create individuals and teams that can compete, displayed this year by their inclusion in all NPL WA finals, one would not be surprised if the next Sam Kerr, man or woman, had roots with the Azzurri.