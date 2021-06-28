The 26-year-old impressed during her first two games in purple last year, only for her maiden W-League campaign to be cruelly ended by a serious hamstring injury sustained against Adelaide United in Round 4.



Having now made a full recovery, Craine has been playing in the NPLW WA this season for Perth SC and is relishing the prospect of resuming her W-League career later this year.



"I'm super-eager to get started again and can't wait to be a part of what Alex Epakis [Head Coach] is creating," she said.



"He has a lot of experience and knowledge of the game and makes you see it through a different lens, so there is always something to learn.



"Personally, I'm excited to put my body on the line again and be whatever the team needs me to be.

"It'll be great being back on the field with the girls and I can't wait to show what we have as a team."



Epakis, meanwhile, is confident that the former San Diego State University representative has what it takes to make a major impact in 2021/22.



"Gemma playing for Glory next season is something myself and all our Members and fans should be excited about," he said.



"She showed very clear signs of her ability and attacking threat last year, despite having her season cut very short by injury and I believe she certainly would have played a big part in helping us last season.



"We are now really focused on ensuring she is fit and healthy for the season and I really believe she will come back stronger mentally and physically than she was prior to her injury.



"She is a mature player, a winner and a very hard worker who has the ability to play in multiple positions across the forward line or in midfield and is yet another strong addition to our squad."



Glory CEO Tony Pignata is equally confident that Craine can help drive the W-League side forward next term.



"Gemma is another exciting addition to a squad that is really taking shape," he said.



"Alex is looking to recruit players who combine talent and flair with a willingness to work hard for the team and even during the short time she played for us last season, it was clear to see that Gemma definitely ticked those boxes."



Further signing and re-signing announcements are expected in the very near future.