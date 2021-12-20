Following nearly a week of speculation, the A-League Women have released a new schedule for Perth Glory with the Western Australian team no longer playing any matches until 2022, similar to their men's squad.

The changes to Perth Glory's schedule were required after Western Australian premier Mark McGowan announced last Monday that the state plans to allow interstate and international travel without the current quarantine restrictions starting on February 5, 2022.

Like the club's men's team did at the start of their season, as well as both Wellington Phoenix sides, Perth Glory women will go on a one month road trip.

The A-League Women's side's will play all their games in January away from Western Australia, including three home games to take place in New South Wales or the Australian Capitol Territory. None of the away "home" games have venues yet.

The new schedule will see date changes also affect Canberra United, Sydney FC, Western Sydney Wanderers and Adelaide United twice. Perth will play their Round 4 away match against Adelaide on New Year's Day and their Round 5 home game against the South Australian side in WA on Wednesday, March 5, 2022.

Glory's Round 3 postponed game against Canberra United will be played midweek on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Their Round 8 game against Western Sydney Wanderers is set to be played between rounds 7 and 9, but has no date yet.

The club's Round 6 game at Sydney FC on January 8 is not on the fixture schedule released and is presumably postponed. The Women's Game has reached out to the club to get clarification.

Here is the new schedule, which as shown still has a date, a number of venues and times yet to be released.

DATE ROUND HOME AWAY VENUE KICK-OFF (WST) SAT 1 JAN 4 ADELAIDE UNITED GLORY COOPERS STADIUM 2.05PM WED 5 JAN 3 GLORY* CANBERRA UNITED TBC (in NSW/ACT) TBC SUN 16 JAN 7 NEWCASTLE JETS GLORY NO. 2 SPORTSGROUND 3.20PM TBC 8 GLORY* WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS TBC (in NSW) TBC SAT 29 JAN 9 GLORY* WELLINGTON PHOENIX TBC (in NSW) TBC WED 2 MAR 5 GLORY ADELAIDE UNITED MACEDONIA PARK TBC

The APL has yet to release the new schedule changes for Perth Glory men.

The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.