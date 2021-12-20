Following nearly a week of speculation and their postponed Round 3 match against Canberra, the A-League Women have released a new schedule for Perth Glory with the Western Australian team no longer playing any matches until 2022, similar to their men's squad.

The changes to Perth Glory's schedule were required after Western Australian premier Mark McGowan announced last Monday that the state plans to allow interstate and international travel without the current quarantine restrictions starting only on February 5, 2022.

Like the club's men's team did at the start of their season, as well as both Wellington Phoenix sides, Perth Glory women will go on a road trip. They will be away for the length of a month.

The A-League Women's side will play all their games in January outside of Western Australia, including three home games to take place in New South Wales or the Australian Capitol Territory. None of the away "home" games have venues yet.

The new schedule's changes will also affect Canberra United, Western Sydney Wanderers, Wellington and Adelaide United twice. Perth will play their Round 4 away match against Adelaide on New Year's Day and their Round 5 home game against the South Australian side in WA on Wednesday, March 5, 2022.

Glory's Round 3 postponed game against Canberra United will be played midweek on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Their Round 8 game against Western Sydney Wanderers is set to be played between rounds 7 and 9, but has no date yet.

The Wellington Phoenix location has been changed, with the time yet to be specified while the date remains the same. The only unchanged games are Sydney FC and Newcastle United for rounds 6 and 7.

Glory's last game was their Round 2 match on Friday, December 10, 2021 against Brisbane Roar. With the new schedule the team will have had 21 consecutive days without matches in December.

Luckily for the side though, they were able to return to Perth after their game in Queensland and are still in Western Australia. Their men's side is currently undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine after a player tested positive upon arrival in Brisbane.

Here is the new Perth Glory women schedule, which as shown still has a date, a number of venues and times yet to be released.

DATE ROUND HOME AWAY VENUE KICK-OFF (WST) SAT 1 JAN 4 ADELAIDE UNITED GLORY COOPERS STADIUM 2.05PM WED 5 JAN 3 GLORY* CANBERRA UNITED TBC (in NSW/ACT) TBC 8 JAN 6 SYDNEY FC GLORY LEICHARDT OVAL 2.05PM SUN 16 JAN 7 NEWCASTLE JETS GLORY NO. 2 SPORTSGROUND 3.20PM TBC 8 GLORY* WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS TBC (in NSW) TBC SAT 29 JAN 9 GLORY* WELLINGTON PHOENIX TBC (in NSW) TBC WED 2 MAR 5 GLORY ADELAIDE UNITED MACEDONIA PARK TBC

The APL has yet to release the new schedule changes for Perth Glory men.

The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.