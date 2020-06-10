Sam Kerr : a park in Perth, 2018

It wasn’t an English cup final or a World Cup and the result did not matter, but Sam Kerr playing in a park game with some kids has to rank as a fan favourite moment from the Matildas captain.

It’s a fantastic occasion, captured on camera after a group of young kids knocked on the superstar’s door and asked her to come out and play.

When the W-League's marquee player agreed it was both a throwback to yesteryear when legends like Bobby Charlton were pictured playing with the neighbourhood children and a glimpse into what the future holds with young boys and girls increasingly idolising the W-League and Matildas stars.

Kerr’s record show why she’s a star this showed why she’s admired.