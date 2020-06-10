Kyah Simon/Emily Van Egmond : Late Goal vs China 2020

The Tokyo Olympic qualifiers gave Australians the rare chance to watch the Matildas play competitive matches, after winning the first two games they sat atop the group with one game remaining against China.

Emily van Egmond had dominated the tournament with a hattrick in a 6-0 win against Thailand and some classy assists in the 7-0 defeat of Chinese Taipei.

With only goal difference separating the sides a draw would see Australia remain in first place and avoid a playoff against South Korea.

The Chinese took the lead in the 86th minute but Kyah Simon and van Egmond combined in the dying seconds to equalise with an incredible goal.

A dangerous Steph Catley cross fell to Simon and with the entire Chinese defence ahead of her she seemed to pause the game, holding onto the ball calmly where many other players might have blazed away.

She drew three defenders to her and played a pass for van Egmond to fire home into the top corner from 18 yards with no time to spare.

Simon had spent the last 12 months injured and this passage of play perfectly captured her talents.

Poise, vision, skill and strength all came together with van Egmond’s perfect technique and seal the result Australia needed.