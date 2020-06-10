Elise Kellond Knight: announcing the pay deal

She is one of Australia’s most accomplished footballers, an Asian Cup winner, a veteran of over 100 caps and was named in the FIFA World Cup All Star Teams in 2011 and 2015.

Her ability to play in midfield and at left back, makes her one of the most versatile and valuable player to wear the green and gold. However, it is an off field moment that is one of the most important.

When the new pay-deal was announced in November of 2019, It was Kellond-Knight who was the face of the team at the press conference.

The new agreement guaranteed a Matildas pay increase and access to the same training and travel facilities as the Socceroos.

As she fronted the media, Kellond-Knight made it clear that the impact would go beyond the current group, “I'm towards the end of my career now — I'm 29 — but for me, the big winners are this younger generation…

"They're looking at this new deal and thinking, 'Wow, I can make a go of it.”

A selfless leader and ultimate team player on and off the field, Elise Kellond-Knight is admired for her football but this statement was about legacy.

She will also be forever remembered for being handy with a water bottle: