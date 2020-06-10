Caitlin Foord vs Chile 2018

The Matildas regularly draw strong crowds to their home friendlies but there can be an expectation to entertain while they win.

In the 5-0 win against Chile in 2018, they did both, with Caitlin Foord giving the 12,000 people in attendance an exhibition of attacking talent.

The Matildas had suffered a shock 3-2 loss days before and it took until the second half to start to make amends, but the show was worth the wait.

In the 52nd minute, Foord received the ball in the company of two Chilean defenders, she carried the ball toward goal, delaying and then playing a perfectly timed pass to an overlapping Sam Kerr who lifted the ball past the goalkeeper Christiane Endler.

Two minutes later, Chloe Logarzo played a low pass across the face of goal, it somehow reached Foord at the back post, who had the smallest gap to place it between the keeper and the cross bar, she hit it hard and high, giving Endler no chance from a very difficult angle.

Foord’s ruthless intent brought about her second goal, chasing down a backpass and dispossessing Endler 18 yards from goal, she maintains her balance despite being pulled back by a defender and chips it into goal.

After an Emily Gielnik goal made it 4-0, Foord completed her hatrick with another cool finish, taking a touch and calmly finishing after being found by a Carpenter cross from the left. The third goal capped off a dominant performance by the Matildas in front of a delighted home crowd.