Alanna Kennedy: Equaliser, Asian Cup Semi-Final 2018 vs Thailand

In a tough game, The Matildas took an early lead through an own goal but the defence struggled with the pace of the Thai attack.

Thailand took a 2-1 lead, which they held with discipline and determination, but in the 91st minute, Alanna Kennedy provided the lifeline, sending the game into extra time and penalties

There was no room for error with the goal, Kellond-Knight had to place it perfectly and Kennedy had to meet it before the keeper could react, it was a vital goal to rescue the side and executed to perfection.

After making some earlier errors, Kennedy showed character and ability to change the result and the headlines.